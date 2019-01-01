all the latest
2020 pushcart nominations
Here at december, we are grateful for all our contributors. One way we show that gratitude is by nominating [...]
from the vault: jerry figi
december Vol. 6 — 1964 Eve of November
The night is full of sharp things: tiny teeth, and iron fence-spikes [...]
2020 poetry contest judge — Aimee Nezhukumatathil
We’re pleased to announce Aimee Nezhukumatathil as our 2020 Jeff Marks Memorial Poetry Prize judge. She earned her BA and [...]
2019 Jeff Marks Memorial Poetry Prize Winners
december is honored to present audio recordings from our winner and honorable mention for this year’s poetry contest. These poems are featured in [...]